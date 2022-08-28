Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed today Lucas Hunt Lucas Hunt Digital Content Producer Author email Aug 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Mandy Robertson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) --- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed today.The closure is due to low water levels. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lucas Hunt Digital Content Producer Author email Follow Lucas Hunt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from News 3 News Local hiring service working to fill vacant jobs Updated Jan 25, 2022 News Salukis hold first scrimmage Sep 4, 2019 News Crews begin demolition of Pin Oak Motel Jul 25, 2022 Coronavirus Christmas dinner will continue as drive-thru Dec 14, 2020 News KY-TopRaces-Glance-Sum Nov 19, 2019 News Sunshine returns for Sunday Oct 27, 2019 Recommended for you