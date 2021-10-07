Don't eat the mushrooms! MO Conservation warning about poisonous 'Jack-o-lanterns'

(WSIL) -- Missouri has fungi that are perfect for the Halloween season, but you should avoid them.
The Missouri Dept. of Conservation is warning people about the 'Jack-o-lantern' mushrooms now growing near the bottoms of trees.
The department says they look similar to the edible chanterelle mushroom, but the 'shrooms are poisonous. They are found in summer and fall growing on wood. They have caused many poisonings because they are abundant and attractive.
They’re also said to be bioluminescent — the gills of fresh specimens may sometimes give off a faint greenish glow at night or in a darkened room.
Eating the jack-o’-lantern will make you very sick for a few days. You won’t die, but you might wish you had.