You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Don't eat the mushrooms! MO Conservation warning about poisonous 'Jack-o-lanterns'

  • Updated
  • 0

(WSIL) -- Missouri has fungi that are perfect for the Halloween season, but you should avoid them. 

The Missouri Dept. of Conservation is warning people about the 'Jack-o-lantern' mushrooms now growing near the bottoms of trees. 

The department says they look similar to the edible chanterelle mushroom, but the 'shrooms are poisonous. They are found in summer and fall growing on wood. They have caused many poisonings because they are abundant and attractive.

Jack_o_Lantern_cluster_10-1-16.jpg

They’re also said to be bioluminescent — the gills of fresh specimens may sometimes give off a faint greenish glow at night or in a darkened room.

Eating the jack-o’-lantern will make you very sick for a few days. You won’t die, but you might wish you had.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you