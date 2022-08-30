Donor gives $100,000 for scholarships, sculpture honoring organ donors at SEMO's River Campus

CAPE GIARARDEAU (WSIL) -- Mid-America Transplant of St. Louis, Missouri, has partnered with Southeast Missouri State University to design and build a sculpture on the grounds of Southeast’s River Campus to honor those in the Heartland who have donated lifesaving organs and tissue to patients in need.
Mid-America Transplant has also pledged $100,000 to to the SEMO Foundation in support of Southeast’s Holland College of Arts and Media and scholarships in the Department of Nursing.
The sculpture project is expected to be completed in April 2023 during Organ and Donor Month.
When completed, the sculpture will feature a boy raising a candle in remembrance of donors.
“At Mid-America Transplant, we are stewards of lifesaving gifts through the selfless act of organ, tissue, and eye donation. More than 40 people in southeast Missouri were organ, tissue or eye donors last year. For those families left behind, donation brings a sense of peace, knowing their loved one’s life continues in another,” said Diane Brockmeier, president and chief executive officer of Mid-America Transplant. “We are honored to commission and install this donor memorial to recognize and celebrate the donors and families who made the heroic decision to give the gift of life. We hope it also inspires others to consider donation.”
In recognition of the organization’s ongoing support, Southeast also has named its indoor kiln area in the new Arts Complex at 340 S. Frederick, in perpetuity for Mid-America Transplant, a space that will forever honor all organ, tissue and eye donors from across the Heartland.
Additionally, Mid-America Transplant’s support will provide scholarships to be awarded to Southeast nursing students in fall 2024.
The initiative, “Organ and Tissue Donor Education for Undergraduate Nursing Students,” was made possible thanks to a grant awarded to Southeast by Mid-America Transplant. The online program provides nurse educators with current, comprehensive information about organ and tissue donation for inclusion in nursing school curriculums.