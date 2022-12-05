Dongola's Hometown Grocery closing its doors

DONGOLA (WSIL) -- Another local grocery store is closing its doors this year.
Dongola's Hometown Grocery will close at the end of the year. They will continue business as usual through the end of the month and will hold some close out sales.
In a post they said, "It is so unfortunate for the community and our staff. We have exhausted all options to keep the store open. With price increases on electric and inventory, we just can’t keep up.
Please continue to shop here so that we can keep our staff as long as possible. We would all appreciate the support.
We want to thank all our customers, the Village of Dongola and surrounding areas, our staff (past and present), family, and friends for all the support over the last 3 years. We couldn’t have made it this long without all of you."
At the end of October, Union County Market in Jonesboro also closed its doors due to rising costs. Borowiaks IGA in Carterville shuttered its doors at the end of August.