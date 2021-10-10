Donations will support water project at Bald Knob

ALTO PASS, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- An event at Bald Knob Cross of Peace will take on new meaning this year, serving as a fundraising effort to bring some much needed water to the site.
Fall Colors at the Cross is expected to bring more than 2,000 visitors to Bald Knob Mountain. The event will include music, vendors, food trucks and family activities.
New this year, is that donations will be accepted at the gate and will benefit a water well project, which is expected to cost around $75,000.
Jeffrey Isbell, who is the Executive Director for the site, says the well is "critical" for expansion since right now all water has to be trucked in.
"They had their first Easter Sunrise service 85 years ago and 'till today we've had to bring water in on the back of a large dump truck and put it in a cistern," he explains. "There's no public water on-site; there's no water well."
More than $25,000 is already committed the project and Isbell hopes that additional donations will be made during this upcoming event. It would help bring new amenities and activities to Bald Knob.
"To do some enhanced landscaping, an expansion, a chapel or cabins, what-have-you, we've got to have good access to water, so we're building a water well," he adds.
Gates open on Saturday, October 16th at 10 a.m. with Fall colors in the region expected to be fully underway.
