Donations still needed for Cops and Kids program

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- All parents want the holidays to be special for their children but sometimes a tight budget can make that difficult.
To help, officers with the Williamson County Fraternal Order of Police are holding their annual Cops and Kids program, which has been a staple of the community since 1991.
Each child is paired up with a member of law enforcement and gets to go on a $100 shopping spree.
Marion Detective Carl Eggemeyer, who has been participating in the program for four years, says the kids light up while picking out their gifts and the experience creates a lasting bond.
"We love the positive interaction that we get with children," he explains. "A lot of times when families contact law enforcement they're not having their best day, so this is a way to show that positive relationship."
275 kids, a record number, are signed up this year's event during the week of December 6th and about $3,000 is still needed to make it happen.
Eggemeyer hopes community members will step and bring some holiday cheer.
"This is a way to put a smile on a child's face and help families in need," he adds. "No donation is too small. We desperately need it."
If enough money is not raised, the Williamson County FOP will have to use donations from their line of duty death fund.
For those who want to help out, just go to any police department in the county and tell them monetary gift is for the Cops and Kids program.
