Donations fill the Mayfield High School gym one week after the tornado

MAYFIELD (WSIL)---The Mayfield High School gym is almost unrecognizable with the stands filled with clothes and the floors turned into aisles with hundreds of donations.
"It's been a struggle. But we've got things organized here. Now we're a distribution center for supplies and lots of supplies coming in and a lot of supplies coming out. It takes a lot of organization and a lot of volunteers," said Mayfield Superintendent, Joe Henderson.
And at the high school, they've gotten so many donations.
Diapers, baby food, formula, and canned goods are only some of the items.
In fact, they've had to stop accepting donations for a short time because they have no where to put everything.
"It's been a lot of hard work. A lot of our communities pitched in, we've had people drive from outside of the community. A lot of the staff members at our schools have been involved with all the organization and all the chores we have on a daily basis," said Henderson.
And while the donations are paused for the time being at the High School, there are still ways to help the Mayfield community through monetary donations and giving your time if you're able.
"It's gonna be a long process trying to get this community back. Obviously, any of the supplies, as I mentioned before, those are appreciated as well but if we could hold off on those for a week or so, then we can start taking donations again," said Henderson.