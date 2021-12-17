You are the owner of this article.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri,
including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander,
Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Pulaski, Saline, Union and
Williamson. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape
Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of of heavy rain will be possible late this
afternoon and overnight, especially where thunderstorms
repeat over the same locations. Rain totals of 2 to 3 inches
are expected in many locations. Locally higher amounts of 3
to 5 inches cannot be ruled out.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Donations fill the Mayfield High School gym one week after the tornado

  • Updated
  • 0
Donations at Mayfield High School gym

MAYFIELD (WSIL)---The Mayfield High School gym is almost unrecognizable with the stands filled with clothes and the floors turned into aisles with hundreds of donations.

"It's been a struggle. But we've got things organized here. Now we're a distribution center for supplies and lots of supplies coming in and a lot of supplies coming out. It takes a lot of organization and a lot of volunteers," said Mayfield Superintendent, Joe Henderson. 

And at the high school, they've gotten so many donations.

Diapers, baby food, formula, and canned goods are only some of the items.

In fact, they've had to stop accepting donations for a short time because they have no where to put everything.

"It's been a lot of hard work. A lot of our communities pitched in, we've had people drive from outside of the community. A lot of the staff members at our schools have been involved with all the organization and all the chores we have on a daily basis," said Henderson. 

And while the donations are paused for the time being at the High School, there are still ways to help the Mayfield community through monetary donations and giving your time if you're able.

"It's gonna be a long process trying to get this community back. Obviously, any of the supplies, as I mentioned before, those are appreciated as well but if we could hold off on those for a week or so, then we can start taking donations again," said Henderson.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

