Donations being accepted for veterans in Hurricane ravaged areas

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The A.J.C Foundation is partnering with VFW District 15 to fill a box truck with supplies for Veterans in Ft. Myers, Florida to bring relief after Hurricane Ian devastated their area.
Items will be collected all week and ending on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Robertson Vending, located at 1764 North Illinois Avenue in Carbondale.
Monetary donations are also being accepted for items like gas and lodging. Those can be made by going to ajcfoundation.org.
Helpful items include: soap/body wash, shampoo, deodorant, disposable razors, feminine hygiene products, paper products like plates, bowls and cups
Other items like plastic utensils, paper towels cleaning products such as Clorox Wipes, spray cleaners, coolers, generators and gas cards.
Also, toothbrushes, toothpaste and mouthwash, toilet paper and wet wipes, Q-tips and cotton balls.
Pet supplies like cat and dog food, cat litter are also in need.
Blankets and bedding, towels and wash cloths, baby items like formula and food as well as diapers and wipes, are all being accepted.
You can drop off items at several locations throughout Southern Illinois. In addition to Robertson Vending, items can be dropped off tonight at 803 North 9th Street in Murphysboro as well as Saturday at Sam's in Marion (2709 Walton Way in Marion).
Items can be dropped off at any VFW Post District 15 and any American legion Division 5.
Also, any fire department in the city of Carbondale, Herrin, Murphysboro, Marion and Carterville.