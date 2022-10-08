Donald Trump Jr. to speak at Ronald Reagan Gala: Williamson County Dems make statement

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Donald Trump Jr. was invited by the Williamson County Republican Party to attend the Ronald Reagan Tribute Gala today.
The former president's son will be a keynote speaker at the ceremony.
Chair of the Williamson County Democratic Party Brandi Bradley issued a statement on Trump Jr's arrival to Marion, stating:
“While the Williamson County Republicans have paid the Trump Family to visit Marion, Governor Pritzker and President Biden have invested millions into our communities in Williamson County.
With their commitment to Williamson County we now have the Walker’s Bluff Casino, $2.6 million in Creal Springs Sewer Upgrade to support the new meat processing facility, $10 million to SIH Cancer Institute Expansion, $4.2 million at JALC Career and Technical Education, $3.1 million to the Watermark Auto Group Foundation to renovate the Citadel Building, IDOT ITEP grant of $1.6 million to the Transportation enhancements around the square in the City of Marion, $1 million to City of Marion through a Community Development Block Grant to support ReaderLink, $4 million for the Crab Orchard Greenway, a new upgraded Lift Station in the City of Marion, over $67 million in the I57 Expansion, and many others.
It’s these types of investments that help Williamson County grow and what attracts businesses to Southern Illinois. With the passage of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois Bill and President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, great things are happening in our Region. Thank you Governor Pritzker and President Biden on behalf of Williamson County for demonstrating your commitment to the people of our region.”
Donald Trump Jr. will be speaking at 9 p.m. tonight, October 8 at the Marion Pavillion.