...Gusty South and Southwest Winds up to 35 mph expected across
the Quad State this Morning...

Occasional gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible this morning
along and behind the main band of rain moving across the Quad
State region this morning.

The highest wind gusts will move across southeast Missouri and
southwest Illinois through 6 AM, working through southeast
Illinois and the Purchase area of west Kentucky through 9 AM.

The strongest winds, near 35 mph or higher, will likely occur
between 9 am and Noon over southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile
region of west Kentucky.

These winds may toss around loose objects left outdoors and break
off small tree limbs. If any of the tree limbs fall on power
lines, a brief interruption of power may occur.

Don Cooper remembered on eve of Veterans Day

Danny Loeh salutes Don Cooper

HARRISBURG, Ill. (WSIL) -- A local veteran made time to honor honoring the late Don Cooper.

Cooper, best known as the person who helped expand Little Arlington Cemetery, died in September.

On Wednesday, Danny Loeh of the West Frankfort Military Museum stopped at the cemetery to lay a wreath on Cooper's grave.

Loeh says it's just one way to honor a man who gave his life to helping veterans. Loeh says Cooper's spirit will always be at the cemetery.

"He's still here. He sees all what goes on in this cemetery," Loeh said.

Loeh says the best thing to do to honor is to thank a veteran not just on Veterans Day but whenever you have the chance.

"Just like he let us never forget our fallen. Let us never forget our veterans. That's a big thing in my life right now."

Harrisburg will have a Veterans Day ceremony at the American Legion beginning at 10:45 a.m.

