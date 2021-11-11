Don Cooper remembered on eve of Veterans Day

HARRISBURG, Ill. (WSIL) -- A local veteran made time to honor honoring the late Don Cooper.
Cooper, best known as the person who helped expand Little Arlington Cemetery, died in September.
On Wednesday, Danny Loeh of the West Frankfort Military Museum stopped at the cemetery to lay a wreath on Cooper's grave.
Loeh says it's just one way to honor a man who gave his life to helping veterans. Loeh says Cooper's spirit will always be at the cemetery.
"He's still here. He sees all what goes on in this cemetery," Loeh said.
Loeh says the best thing to do to honor is to thank a veteran not just on Veterans Day but whenever you have the chance.
"Just like he let us never forget our fallen. Let us never forget our veterans. That's a big thing in my life right now."
Harrisburg will have a Veterans Day ceremony at the American Legion beginning at 10:45 a.m.