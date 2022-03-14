Dolly Parton withdraws nomination for Rock Hall of Fame

(WSIL) -- Country Music icon Dolly Parton has withdrawn consideration for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Dolly was nominated on February 2, along with 16 other accomplished artists and groups, including Beck, Duran Duran, Eminem and Lionel Richie.
Her nomination received split reaction, many feeling she didn't fit the Rock category, while others feel her charitable works go beyond music genres.
In reaction, Dolly said, "Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has made an effort in recent years to nominate and induct artists who aren't traditional rock artists but have made major contributions to popular music and influenced other musicians. Previously inducted artists who align more with other genres include The Supremes, Johnny Cash and Madonna. But it wasn't until 2007 that the hall of fame inducted its first rap group, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.
Earlier this year, when announcing the newest slate of nominees, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation John Sykes said the artists chosen each had "a profound impact on the sound of youth culture."
The current criteria for inductees doesn't require them to record within the rock genre -- to be eligible, artists must have released their first commercial recording 25 years earlier.
This year's inductees -- now down one likely shoo-in -- will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony to follow in the fall.