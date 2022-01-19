 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light wintry mix this afternoon and early evening with icy
roads possible...

A cold front is moving through the Quad State today, which will
result in a precipitation change from rain to snow. Hazardous
travel conditions are likely as wintry precipitation is falling,
continuing after dark with potential freezing of roads. Use
caution, as hazardous road conditions can be difficult to see,
especially after dark.

Near the I-64 corridor, the change to snow will be in the early
afternoon, with snow exiting the area in the early evening. Snow
accumulations will generally be less than half an inch. Roads
could become slippery as snow is falling and some icing of road
surfaces is possible after dark as temperatures continue to fall.

For Southeast Missouri and Southwest Illinois, the switch to snow
will occur during the afternoon, with the possibility of an hour
of sleet or freezing rain during the transition. Snow exits the
area late in the evening. Snow accumulations up to an inch are
possible. Plan on slippery road conditions, with freezing of
residual moisture causing icing of roads after dark as
temperatures continue to fall.

Doing laundry is about to get more expensive

  • 0
Doing laundry is about to get more expensive

Procter & Gamble said that it was raising prices by an average of about 8% on retail customers next month for its Tide and Gain laundry detergents, Downy fabric softener and Bounce dryer sheets.

 Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg/Getty Images

It's going to cost you more to wash your clothes.

Procter & Gamble said Wednesday that it was raising prices by an average of about 8% on retail customers next month for its Tide and Gain laundry detergents, Downy fabric softener and Bounce dryer sheets.

If retailers decide to pass off any of the increases, additional household staples will be pricier for shoppers. US consumer prices rose 7% annually in December, the steepest climb in prices in 39 years.

P&G said it's raising prices to offset some cost pressures, including transportation, labor and commodities it uses to manufacture its products. The US producer price index, a gauge for prices manufacturers are paying, rose 9.7% annually.

"Transportation and labor markets remain tight. Availability of materials remain stretched," P&G CEO Jon Moeller said on an analyst call Wednesday. "In some categories and in some markets, inflationary pressures are broad-based with little sign of near-term relief."

P&G makes many of the most recognizable brands in US homes, such as Gillette, Charmin, Bounty, Pampers and Crest.

Moeller said P&G has raised prices on all 10 of its product categories in the United States and told retailers Tuesday it will be increasing prices on some personal health care brands in April, although he didn't specify which ones. (P&G makes Metamucil, Neurobion, Pepto-Bismol and Vicks.)

P&G expects the higher prices will drive sales growth in the coming months as its increases take effect.

Although consumers are already paying more for many household products, demand remains strong, he said. "We haven't seen noticeable changes in consumer behavior."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.