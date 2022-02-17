Dogs can recognize their owners just by their voice

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Periods of heavy rain that fell last night into this morning has
produced two to three inches of rainfall across the warned area.
Another round of heavy rain is expected to occur early this
afternoon and will likely lead to overland flooding.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and Southwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Saline, Wabash, Wayne, White
and Williamson. In Southwest Indiana, Posey.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1053 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Herrin, Harrisburg, West
Frankfort, Mount Carmel, Benton, Carterville, Carmi,
Fairfield, Eldorado, Johnston City, Mcleansboro, Christopher,
Albion, Shawneetown, Rend Lake Area, Sesser and Zeigler.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph will
occur across western Kentucky. Isolated higher gusts up to 55
mph are possible here. Across southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, and southwest Indiana, peak wind gusts will be 40 to
45 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

.Widespread heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will persist
through the day across the region.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

The Flood Watch continues for

* All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
and most of western Kentucky except Christian, Todd, and Trigg
Counties.

* Until 6 PM CST this evening

* WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through 6 PM CST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying locations. Creeks and streams may
rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and
urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Dogs can recognize their owners just by their voice

  • 0
Dogs can recognize their owners just by their voice

A new study reveals that dogs can recognize their owner by voice alone.

 Tamas Farago/Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE), Hungary

You might already be sure your dog can recognize you by your voice, but they might not even need their vision or smell to guide them, according to a new study.

Dogs can recognize their owners by their voices alone by making use of some of the same voice properties as humans do, such as pitch and noisiness, a team of researchers found.

"This is the first demonstration that dogs can tell apart their owner's voice from many others," Andics Attila, leader of the lab where the study was carried out, said in a press release Tuesday.

The researchers at Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, Hungary, invited 28 dogs and their owners to play hide-and-seek in the lab, with the dogs tasked with finding their owners behind one of two hiding places while a stranger hid behind the other one.

They played the owner's voice from the owner's hiding place, and a stranger's voice from the other hiding place, both reading out recipes in a neutral tone.

The dogs had to choose from a distance and find their owners. The game had multiple rounds and the owner's voice was paired with 14 different strangers' voices.

The dogs found their owner in 82% of cases, researchers said in the press release.

To make sure the dogs were guided by voice alone, and not their sense of smell, in the last two rounds the researchers played the owner's voice from where the stranger hid.

The dogs still went to where their owners' voices were coming from, indicating that they did not use their noses in the task.

"Dogs' high choosing success rate, their ability to discriminate their owner's voice from a variety of control voices, and the fact that dogs' choices were not confounded by either olfactory cues or speaker order indicate that dogs can reliably use identity cues carried by speech," the researchers wrote in the study.

Tamás Faragó, senior researcher at the Department of Ethology, Eötvös Loránd University, told CNN Thursday that it could be viewed as "surprising" that dogs would not rely more on their sense of smell in such an experiment.

"Probably in a lot of cases dogs have to switch on their nose to find things and they don't just use it routinely all the time," he said.

Faragó and his team also explored what exactly in the voices helped dogs to know where their owners were, and found that dogs make use of some of the same voice properties as humans to recognize who is talking. These properties include pitch (higher or lower), noisiness (cleaner or harsher), and timbre (brighter or darker).

If the owner's and the stranger's voice differed more in pitch and noisiness it helped dogs to recognize their owner's voice, researchers found, whereas timbre and other sound properties did not help the dogs to differentiate between their owner and a stranger.

The study's findings could mean dogs may be able to identify their owner's voice over the phone, Faragó said.

"This can be important for dogs who have separation anxiety," he said, adding this could be a "real world application" of the team's findings.

"Of course, usually, the dogs meet in person with humans so that they can differentiate us by our looks, and also the smell, and they use all these things, but there are more and more research and technology going into this direction."

The study was published in the Animal Cognition journal February 10.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you