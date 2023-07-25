'Dog days of summer' -- heat dome expands and we feel the effects

WSIL (Carterville) -- There's a reason the end of July is noted as the 'dog days of summer'. The heat has returned and it plans to stay awhile. Today highs are climbing into the low 90s with heat indices running a solid 10 degrees above that. Sunshine and humidity aren't helping it feel anymore comfortable.
The heat dome that has been settled over the southwestern portion of the country has begun to shift off to our south, so this hot pattern with stay with us for a while. We've bumped up the temperatures to the end of the week to 99 degrees and heat indices will continue to trend almost 10 degrees warmer.
There's a good chance we'll at least see a Heat Advisory be in place by the end of the week.
Rain chances continue to stay minimal through the start of next week. The risk of severe weather that we were monitoring for tomorrow has been removed and pushed more to the northeast.