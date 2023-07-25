'Dog days of summer' -- heat dome expands and we feel the effects

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
From near Malden, MO to Marion, IL to Mt. Vernon, IL.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High heat index values are forecast to
persist through Saturday and an extension of this advisory is
likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
From near Malden, MO to Marion, IL to Mt. Vernon, IL.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High heat index values are forecast to
persist through Saturday and an extension of this advisory is
likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

'Dog days of summer' -- heat dome expands and we feel the effects

  • 0
heat index

WSIL (Carterville) -- There's a reason the end of July is noted as the 'dog days of summer'. The heat has returned and it plans to stay awhile. Today highs are climbing into the low 90s with heat indices running a solid 10 degrees above that. Sunshine and humidity aren't helping it feel anymore comfortable.

HI

The heat dome that has been settled over the southwestern portion of the country has begun to shift off to our south, so this hot pattern with stay with us for a while. We've bumped up the temperatures to the end of the week to 99 degrees and heat indices will continue to trend almost 10 degrees warmer.

There's a good chance we'll at least see a Heat Advisory be in place by the end of the week. 

rain chances

Rain chances continue to stay minimal through the start of next week. The risk of severe weather that we were monitoring for tomorrow has been removed and pushed more to the northeast. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.