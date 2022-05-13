Doctors say homemade formula could be bad for your baby amid formula shortage

(WSIL)---When the search for baby formula becomes harder each day, many parents look for other options.
You might have seen recipes for homemade floating around on social media, containing ingredients like evaporated or whole milk.
But according to doctors, this is a bad idea.
"The homemade recipes that are floating around out there, I mean it might be ok if someone is in desperate measures and you have to feed the kid something, but doing that long term as some potential health effects," said family physician, Dr. Jeff Ripperda.
Formula is complex and designed to as closely resemble breast milk as much as possible.
Ripperda said cow's milk just doesn't make the cut.
"The reason that we don't use typically dairy is that dairy products can block the absorption of iron and some other minerals in a baby's stomach so it can cause stomach problems by giving a baby dairy," said Ripperda.
If you still can't find formula, there are some things you can do.
If your baby has a sensitivity and needs a specific type of formula, ask your baby's healthcare provider or local WIC office for help.
They can help direct you to sources you need.
But if all else fails, you can always switch brands.
"For most moms, your baby is taking Enfamil and all you can find is Similac, most kids are gonna be ok," said Ripperda.
If you're struggling to find formula in your area, you can find some places to help here.