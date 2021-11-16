Do you know this man? FBI searching for John Doe 45 in child sex assault investigation

(WSIL) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) needs the public’s help identifying an unknown man who may have information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
Initial video of the unidentified male, John Doe 45, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. The videos were produced between January 2019 and April 2019.
John Doe 45 is described as a White male with brown hair, a brown moustache, and a brown beard. He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.
Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).