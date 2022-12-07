DNA match leads to sex crime charges against McCracken County man

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A McCracken County man is now charged with sex crimes after DNA testing.
In September 2020, McCracken County detectives investigated Dustin Wistafke for having sexual contact with a victim under the age of 15. Wistafke was 37 at the time of the investigation.
Using DNA evidence, the Kentucky State Police Laboratories was able to confirm that Wistafke had contact with the underage victim with a DNA match.
He is now charged with sexual abuse, sodomy, and rape. Wistafke is being held in the McCracken County Jail.