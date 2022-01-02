You are the owner of this article.
...Light Wintry Mix and Wind chills in the teens expected through
this afternoon...

Parts of the Quad State region will be on the northwest edge of a
large weather system located near the Gulf Coast of the United
States today.

With temperatures already at or below freezing today, wind chills
across the area will remain in the teens to lower 20s throughout
the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for parts of Graves,
Calloway, Trigg, Christian, and Todd counties for minor snow
accumulations and the potential for a light glaze of ice this
afternoon.

To the north of this Advisory and generally south of a line from
Poplar Bluff Missouri, Goreville Illinois, Evansville and Rockport
Indiana, an extremely light mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow
will be possible from the late morning through late afternoon.
Little, if any, of the wintry precipitation is expected to stick
on ground surfaces. However, a light dusting may briefly occur on
elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses.

Given the warmer ground and pavement surfaces, any precipitation
that reaches the ground should melt immediately. Travel impact
outside of the advisory area should be minimal.

Wind chills tonight will fall into the single digits and teens.
Those persons venturing outdoors should dress warmly to prevent
the potential for hypothermia or frostbite.

Persons may want to check on their neighbors that may be without
heat, as well as those who must venture outdoors for work or
travel this afternoon and tonight.

Divers plunge into 2022 at Mermet Springs

  • Updated
  • 0
Mermet springs

MASSAC COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Dozens of divers from throughout the Midwest jumped into 2022 with a New Year's Day dive at Mermet Springs. 

One person that wouldn't miss it for the world is owner Glen Faith.

"They say what you do the first day of the year helps set the stage for the rest of year," Faith explains. "We love the water, we love to dive, and what an exciting way to begin another new year." 

Many of the divers all jumped in together but traveled from different distances to be there including Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana. 

That included Emma Pendergrass, a 12-year-old from Western Kentucky. 

"I love come here doing this because I've done this last year and it was really fun," she says. "It's just fun to start off the new year, diving." 

The water temperatures were in the low 50's on Saturday marking a warmer swim than other years but still a little chilly. 

"It was definitely cold at first, but after you get used to it for a second it's better," Pendergrass adds. 

This is the 26th year for the event, and some divers make a day out of it while others check it off their bucket list. 

"There's few people will jump back out of the water almost fast as they went in, put a checkmark beside it, and head for the shower house," Glenn says. "A lot of people will go down, they'll be down for the next hour visiting attractions, of course it's almost like an underwater amusement park down there." 

For more on Mermet Springs, click here

