Divers plunge into 2022 at Mermet Springs

MASSAC COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Dozens of divers from throughout the Midwest jumped into 2022 with a New Year's Day dive at Mermet Springs.
One person that wouldn't miss it for the world is owner Glen Faith.
"They say what you do the first day of the year helps set the stage for the rest of year," Faith explains. "We love the water, we love to dive, and what an exciting way to begin another new year."
Many of the divers all jumped in together but traveled from different distances to be there including Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana.
That included Emma Pendergrass, a 12-year-old from Western Kentucky.
"I love come here doing this because I've done this last year and it was really fun," she says. "It's just fun to start off the new year, diving."
The water temperatures were in the low 50's on Saturday marking a warmer swim than other years but still a little chilly.
"It was definitely cold at first, but after you get used to it for a second it's better," Pendergrass adds.
This is the 26th year for the event, and some divers make a day out of it while others check it off their bucket list.
"There's few people will jump back out of the water almost fast as they went in, put a checkmark beside it, and head for the shower house," Glenn says. "A lot of people will go down, they'll be down for the next hour visiting attractions, of course it's almost like an underwater amusement park down there."
