Distracted Driving Awareness Month: Tips to Stay Safe

(WSIL) -- April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police are teaming up to help you stay safe behind the wheel.
Officials say there are some important things you can do.
- If you need to send a text or check your phone, pull over and park your car in a safe location
- Make a passenger your designated driver. That means let them respond to calls or messages on your phone
- Don't use social media or text while driving
- If you can't practice self-control, put your phone in the trunk or backseat
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 26,004 people died in crashes nationwide involving a distracted driver between 2012 and 2019.