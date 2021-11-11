You are the owner of this article.
Disney on Ice! Mickey and Friends coming to ShowMe Center

DISNEY ON ICE

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- After 16 years, Disney On Ice! returns to the Show Me Center for Mickey and Friends for seven shows February 17th – 20th.

Join Mickey and his friends as your favorite stories come to life at Disney On Ice! Sail with Moana on her high-seas adventure to save her island. Travel to Arendelle with Anna and Elsa and learn how love is the most powerful magic of all. Just keep swimming with Dory and Hank as they set out to find her parents. See Cinderella, Rapunzel and the Disney Princesses make their dreams possible through bravery, kindness and perseverance. Celebrate true friendship with the Toy Story gang and get all the feels with Joy, Sadness and the rest of the Emotions from Inside Out.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 23rd at 10am. You can purchase tickets at www.ShowMeCenter.BIZ, at the Show Me Center Box Office and by phone at (573) 651-5000.

Show Dates and Times:

  • Thursday, February 17th – 7pm
  • Friday, February 18th – 7pm
  • Saturday, February 19th – 11am, 3pm & 7pm
  • Sunday, February 20th – 1pm & 5pm

