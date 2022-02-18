Disney on Ice brings magic to the whole family

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- Some of your favorite Disney characters are visiting our region bringing magic to families.
Disney on Ice presents "Mickey and Friends" is taking place at the Show Me Center.
Tour Coordinator Claire Teson says its looks back on the adventures Mickey and Minnie have had throughout the years.
"We've got two LIVE hosts out here in the show," she explains. "They've got these magical mouse pads that they give to Mickey and Minnie, and they take them through Mickey and Minnie's favorite memories and stories that they've lived through."
Some other fan favorites will make appearances during the two-hour show including Disney princesses like Anna and Elsa as well as Cinderella and Ariel.
Audience members are encouraged to sing and dance along to the music.
"Our show is pretty interactive," Teson says. "So we have 'Turkey and the Straw" with Jessie, Woody and Buzz that gets the audience through a fun dance. Everyone gets up out their seats. It's really exciting."
During the second-act of the show, there's a costume contest where the audience gets to pick out Mickey and Minnie's finale outfits.
Teson adds that the show will bring out the child in everyone no matter their age.
"We even have "Fantasia" featured in it which is pretty neat for the grandparents and those who remember that old story," she says. "They get to enjoy the show too."
Disney on Ice presents "Mickey and Friends" is taking place the Show Me Center February 17-20.
