Disaster Proclamation issued in Illinois to assist asylum seekers

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker Wednesday issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated approximately 75 members of the National Guard.
The goal is to ensure all state resources are available to support asylum seekers arriving nearly daily to Chicago from Texas.
More than 500 have already arrived in Chicago, with more buses arriving nearly every day.
The statewide response will include IEMA, the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). IEMA has also established a Unified Area Command in Chicago to quickly deploy resources to support the operations.
The groups of migrants arriving via Texas are residing in the United States legally, proceeding through the legal immigration and asylum seeking process.
Some of those seeking asylum require medical care, including pre-natal care for pregnant women; treatment for malnourishment, dehydration, and asthma in children; foot injury and wound care; vaccinations; and chronic health condition management. They are also in need of mental health assessments and care to begin to recover from the traumas experienced on their journey.
“Today, I signed a disaster proclamation allowing the state to speed up the procurement of the immediate resources needed to help Chicago, Cook County, and other jurisdictions provide humanitarian assistance to the asylum seekers who are being sent to our state with no official advance notice by the Governor of Texas,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Let me be clear: while other states may be treating these vulnerable families as pawns, here in Illinois, we are treating them as people.”
To date, the State of Texas has been transporting asylum-seeking families and individuals to Illinois with no advance notice and with no coordination with the State of Illinois or the City of Chicago.
"For weeks now, City, County and State leaders, in partnership with community organizations, have been on the frontlines to welcome migrants seeking sanctuary from traumatic situations in Venezuela and other Latin American countries," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "That's because we believe that no human being should be turned away during their most vulnerable time and should instead be welcomed with open arms and support. Today, I applaud Governor Pritzker and his team for putting a Declaration of a State of Emergency in place, which will bolster our efforts to ensure new migrants are received, provided with assistance and importantly, treated with dignity and respect."