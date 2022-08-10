Disaster hotline goes live for St. Louis residents affected by flooding in late July

SAINT LOUS, MO (WSIL) -- A disaster hotline went live Wednesday for St. Louis residents who face legal issues because of the disastrous flooding that occurred in late July.
The hotline was created in partnership with The Missouri Bar, the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, and FEMA.
Residents of the city of St. Louis, St. Charles, and St. Louis counties that sustained flood damage from July 25 to July 28 can contact the hotline. When leaving a message on the line, include your name, phone number, and the county you live at. Missouri lawyers will be returning calls.
The toll-free disaster hotline number is 800-829-4128.
Volunteer lawyers will give free legal advice on topics such as Landlord-tenant issues and mortgage foreclosures, insurance claims, the replacement of legal documents lost or damaged in the floods, and more.
Qualifying residents can also submit flood-related legal questions to this website. The website offers free virtual legal advice from volunteer Missouri lawyers.
The hotline was created in partnership with The Missouri Bar, the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, and FEMA.