Disaster food benefits approved in Eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear announced disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in 12 Eastern Kentucky counties that suffered significant damage from flooding, landslides and mudslides that resulted from storms that began on July 26.
In July, at the Governor’s request, the President issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties, which paved the way for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits (D-SNAP). The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service issues the benefits, and applications may be submitted beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24.
“The Eastern Kentucky families impacted by the devastating flooding have lost everything, and these additional benefits are essential to helping these Kentuckians recover and rebuild,” Gov. Beshear said. “This will be a long road to recovery, but we will be here for our people in the weeks, months and years ahead. We are in this together.”
“We are grateful for this emergency funding to help Kentuckians who may have lost loved ones, employment or personal property due to the worst flooding the region has seen in generations,” Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said.
Governor Beshear will also hand out shoes and socks to people in flood areas. That distribution will happen Tuesday, August 23.
The Calipari Foundation has donated 5,000 pairs of shoes and Hanes has donated 10,000 pairs of socks.