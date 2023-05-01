 Skip to main content
Dinosaur Adventure coming to the Paducah Dome May 6 & 7

Dinosaur Adventure at the Paducah Dome the weekend of May 6-7

Courtesy: Dinosaur Adventure

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- The indoor "Dinosaur Adventure" Show is at the Paducah Dome Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dinosaur Adventure is an interactive, prehistoric exhibit. They have giant dinosaurs and this year they say they'll have "baby dinosaurs" that guests and families can interact with.

They have educational opportunities, lessons, a fossil dig, a mining simulation and playground.  

"Dinosaur Adventure" is family friendly. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here: https://www.dinosauradventure.com/

The Paducah Dome is located at:

711 North 6th St Paducah, KY 42001

