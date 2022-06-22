News 3 Exclusive: 100 year anniversary of the Herrin Massacre

HERRIN (WSIL) -- On June 21st and 22nd of 1922, one of the deadliest labor disputes in U.S. history unfolded in Herrin and neighboring areas on the southeast side of town.
Known today as the Herrin Massacre, at least 22 people were killed, many in brutal fashion as a battle took place between union coal miners, non-union miners, and guards.
To make this story, News 3 reviewed testimony from trials, talked with local historians and authors, and listened to historic audio detailing the events from those who witnessed the massacre.
Two events are open to the public to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Herrin Massacre:
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. there is a presentation at the Herrin City Library by local historian Jon Musgrave discussing the events that took place.
- Wednesday at 3 p.m. there is a special ceremony at the Herrin City Cemetery remembering the victims of the massacre with a 21 gun salute and bagpipes.