News 3 Exclusive: 100 year anniversary of the Herrin Massacre

HERRIN (WSIL) -- On June 21st and 22nd of 1922, one of the deadliest labor disputes in U.S. history unfolded in Herrin and neighboring areas on the southeast side of town.

Known today as the Herrin Massacre, at least 22 people were killed, many in brutal fashion as a battle took place between union coal miners, non-union miners, and guards.

To make this story, News 3 reviewed testimony from trials, talked with local historians and authors, and listened to historic audio detailing the events from those who witnessed the massacre.

Two events are open to the public to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Herrin Massacre:

  • Wednesday at 1 p.m. there is a presentation at the Herrin City Library by local historian Jon Musgrave discussing the events that took place.
  • Wednesday at 3 p.m. there is a special ceremony at the Herrin City Cemetery remembering the victims of the massacre with a 21 gun salute and bagpipes.
Herrin Massacre Cemetery.jpg
William Lester.jpg

William Lester, owner of the Southern Illinois Coal Company
Stotler Road.jpg

Stotler Road in Herrin in 1922
Steam shovel Destroyed.jpg

Large steam shovel at the Lester Strip Mine
Railroad cars destroyed.jpg

Railroad cars destroyed after the massacre
Potters Field.jpg
Meeting Photo.jpg

Meeting several days before the massacre at the Lester Strip Cut
Lester Strip Mine.jpg

Lester Strip Cut owned by the Southern Illinois Coal Company
Fence Where Men Are Shot.jpg

1922 photo of fence on southeast side of Herrin where men were lined up and shot
Herrin massacre Cemetery 2.jpg

Herrin Cemetery during the burial of the massacre victims

