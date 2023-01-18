Dexter PD looking for theft suspects

DEXTER, MO (WSIL) -- The Dexter Police Department are looking for three individuals suspected of damaging a vehicle window and stealing personal property.
Police said the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. on January 14 when the suspects drove up to a local salon, busted out a window of a vehicle and stole a woman's purse out of it.
The vehicle the suspects were driving is believed to be a 2013-2017 BMW 328i, dark charcoal color with a dark hood, tinted windows, sunroof, and a small sticker in the bottom right corner of the back glass.
Police say three African Americans were in the vehicle, two of them male and the third a female.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or who the identification of the three suspects, you are urged to call Dexter Police Detective Forkum at 573-624-5512 ext. 4 or Detective Simpkins at 573-624-5512 ext. 6.