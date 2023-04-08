Deputy saves Cape Giradeau County resident's life with CPR

JACKSON, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Cape Giradardeau County Sheriff's Office wants to recognize one of their deputies for saving a person's life.
On Monday, April 3 Deputy Dalton Hull was dispatched to a home in the county in response to a 911 call reporting of an individual who had stopped breathing.
Upon arrival, Hull found the person and immediately began performing CPR. The person began breathing again after those efforts according to the sheriff's office.
The person was transported to a hospital for recovery. In a Facebook post Friday morning the sheriff's office said they were grateful for Hull's efforts and that he 'gives examples to the rest of us on what we should strive for.'