Deputy killed in Marshall County shooting identified; Calloway Sheriff releases statement

MARSHALL COUNTY (WSIL) -- The deputy killed in the officer-involved incident at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office Monday has been identified.
Kentucky State Police identified him as Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
Before working for the sheriff's office, Cash worked for Kentucky State Police from 2011 until 2018 when he retired at the rank of Sergeant.
Funeral arrangements at the Imes Funeral Home are incomplete at this time.
On Monday, officers responded to the parking lot of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office around 2:10 for an officer-involved shooting.
A subject was transported to the hospital and later died.
Deputy Cash was also wounded and taken to a local hospital. He died from his injuries.
Kentucky State Police are still investigating the incident and no other details have been released.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight released a statement.
A non-profit, Running 4 Heroes, has set up a fundraiser for the family of Chief Deputy Cash. The organizations goal is to raise awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of duty.
Click here for more information about how to donate.
Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on Deputy Cash's death saying, "Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”