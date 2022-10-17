 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

Deputies: Student threatened to bring gun to McCracken Co Alternative School

  • Updated
  • 0
crime, crime scene tape, police lights

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old threatened to bring a gun to McCracken County Alternative School.

The Sheriff's office says the school resource officer called them about the potential threat.

Detectives and School Resource Officers interviewed fellow students and potential witnesses. They say they were able to figure out other students had heard the threat made over the phone.

Deputies took the suspect into custody at his home. He's charged with terroristic threatening 2nd Degree and is at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center after consultation with a Court Designated Worker.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was helped by School Resource Officers of the McCracken County Public Schools.

Tags

Recommended for you