Deputies: Student threatened to bring gun to McCracken Co Alternative School

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old threatened to bring a gun to McCracken County Alternative School.
The Sheriff's office says the school resource officer called them about the potential threat.
Detectives and School Resource Officers interviewed fellow students and potential witnesses. They say they were able to figure out other students had heard the threat made over the phone.
Deputies took the suspect into custody at his home. He's charged with terroristic threatening 2nd Degree and is at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center after consultation with a Court Designated Worker.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was helped by School Resource Officers of the McCracken County Public Schools.