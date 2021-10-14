Dept. Healthcare and Family Services releases recommendations for improving nursing facilities

(WSIL) -- The Illinois general assembly tasked the Department of Healthcare and Family services to find how to best utilize pandemic funds to help those in nursing home facilities.
After 18 months, HFS created a list of recommendations to help improve care.
"To improve quality for nursing facility residents by focusing on staff. And that is making sure that facilities are staffed appropriately and with the adequate caliber of staff to make sure resident needs are met," said Kelly Cunningham, the Medicaid Administrator for HFS.
The report found the pandemic showed a real risk for Medicaid customers in understaffed and overcrowded nursing homes.
That same report found Black and Brown customers were disproportionately impacted by disease and death.
Also, at least 40% more Black and Brown Medicaid customers in nursing facilities died than would be expected, based on the COVID-19 mortality rates among White nursing facility residents.
To combat these numbers, the HFS recommends incentives to hire more workers at higher wages, allowing facilities to better care for residents.
"More money in individuals' pockets, and better pay, and a career ladder and professionalizing the industry will really help people choose healthcare as a career," said Cunningham.
However, the report found that ALL Illinois nursing facilities that are under staffed, are private, for-profit facilities.
And the recommendations, are not new rules all facilities must follow.
"We think that had adequate staffing been in place and infection control standards also been in place that much of the suffering or at least some of the suffering could have been averted. So we're really looking at this as a moral imperative to improve quality care for people," said Cunningham.
The HFS will take their report to the Illinois General Assembly's Fall veto session next week.