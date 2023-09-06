Department of Health and Human Services recommends change in Cannabis regulation

CARBONDALE (WSIL) - Cannabis could viewed as less addictive by the federal government.
The Department of Health and Human Services has recommended a schedule change for cannabis by the DEA.
That does not mean that marijuana will be federally legalized, but it will change how it is regulated.
We talked with an SIU professor about what that means. Gary Kinsel is the Director of the Cannabis Science Center at SIU.
"The Difference us a schedule 1 drug is a known compound that is known to be highly addictive and with no medical use," Kinsel says. "Schedule 3 is a compound that maybe be addictive but has known medical uses."
Kinsel says if the DEA accepts the recommendation the biggest impact would be on Cannabis business owners.
It would affect the way they handle their banking and taxes.