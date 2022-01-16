Dentmon Center receives $10,000 check

Weather Alert

...Patchy Slick Spots on Area Roadways Possible Late Tonight and early Monday... A strong storm system will dive quickly southeast into the Ohio Valley tonight. A period of light snow will be possible generally east of the Mississippi River. A dusting up to a half inch of snowfall will be possible, with the greatest amounts likely over the Evansville Tri State. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s, so some slick spots are likely to develop on area roadways. Bridges, overpasses and untreated roadways will be most likely to become slick and hazardous. Motorists from late this evening through Monday morning should slow down and be prepared for slick and hazardous driving conditions.