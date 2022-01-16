 Skip to main content
Dentmon Center receives $10,000 check

  • Updated
  • 0
Dentmon Center

JACKSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Dentmon Center in Carbondale is preparing to add new programs for youth in southern Illinois, all thanks to a generous gift. 

Church Women United presented the center with a $10,000 check this week.

Founded in 2016 by former NBA player and Carbondale native Justin Dentmon, the center is a hub for multiple youth sports.

Dentmon says the money will help them add indoor flag football and soccer. 

"With the ability to do that, now we open up to a wide range of kids that don't like basketball, don't like volleyball, but like those other sports," he explains.  "So, we're very excited, once this thing gets going it's gonna blow southern Illinois out of the water."

Church Women United, who gave the financial donation, is a national action group founded more than 80 years ago. Its local branch has raised money each year to fight world hunger since 1975.

