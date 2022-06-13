 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 112 Tuesday afternoon, and
around 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois,
southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1 for anyone in distress.

&&

Dentmon Center hosting Youth Camp starting Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Dentmon Center hosting Youth Camp starting Tuesday

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The Dentmon Center in Carbondale is hosting a summer camp for kids

This is the first year for the camp. The camp is open for kids ages seven to 16 years old.

There's no cost for the camp.

The camps will run until Aug. 12. Some of the activities include Field trips, Dance, Swimming, Hiking, Kayaking, Camping, Robotics, Web Design, Agriculture/Gardening, African History, Entrepreneurship, Financial Literacy, Yoga, Girls & Boys Empowerment Groups, and more.

One organizer says it's a great way for kids to say active throughout the summer months.

"A lot of times, children nowadays are glued to the couch or glued to devices and they're really not out-and-about taking advantage of childhood, especially over the summers," said Marcella Woodson, vice president, Men of Power-Women of Strength.

"It also gives them a chance to get into a different environment. Maybe something they hadn't been exposed to. You never know by exposing a child to new things where that might lead them in the future."

The camp begins tomorrow and there's still time to sign up.

There is a QR code on the flyer that can help you register.

For more information, call (618) 270-3157. The address of the Dentmon Center is 818 West High Street in Carbondale, IL. 62901.

Tags

Recommended for you