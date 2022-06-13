Dentmon Center hosting Youth Camp starting Tuesday

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The Dentmon Center in Carbondale is hosting a summer camp for kids
This is the first year for the camp. The camp is open for kids ages seven to 16 years old.
There's no cost for the camp.
The camps will run until Aug. 12. Some of the activities include Field trips, Dance, Swimming, Hiking, Kayaking, Camping, Robotics, Web Design, Agriculture/Gardening, African History, Entrepreneurship, Financial Literacy, Yoga, Girls & Boys Empowerment Groups, and more.
One organizer says it's a great way for kids to say active throughout the summer months.
"A lot of times, children nowadays are glued to the couch or glued to devices and they're really not out-and-about taking advantage of childhood, especially over the summers," said Marcella Woodson, vice president, Men of Power-Women of Strength.
"It also gives them a chance to get into a different environment. Maybe something they hadn't been exposed to. You never know by exposing a child to new things where that might lead them in the future."
The camp begins tomorrow and there's still time to sign up.
There is a QR code on the flyer that can help you register.
For more information, call (618) 270-3157. The address of the Dentmon Center is 818 West High Street in Carbondale, IL. 62901.