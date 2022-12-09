 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travelers along Interstates 55, 57, and 24
should be alert to rapid changes in visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Dense fog this morning, clearing out in the evening before rainy start to the weekend

dense fog

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another day, another dense fog advisory. The advisory is for most of the region with the exception of a few counties until 9 AM this morning.

Some cities include Paducah, Murray, Union City, Poplar Bluff, Cape Girardeau, Carbondale and West Frankfort. Just make sure to give yourself a little extra time as you're leaving since visibility is less than a quarter mile for some. 

today

The fog and isolated shower chance should clear mid-morning as clouds move out of the area. We may see some brief sunshine this afternoon thanks to a front moving through this morning, before the clouds return overnight ahead of the next rain chance. Warm today though with many of us reaching 60 degrees.

sat rain

Tomorrow is looking very similar to yesterday. Widespread showers will begin around 7 AM, turning scattered by lunchtime, then isolated in the evening. If you have any outdoor plans tomorrow, it may be best to reschedule or move indoors.  

weekend

The second half of the weekend is looking much dryer and warmer with highs back in the 50s and some sunshine expected. We're staying dry through the start of the week until Tuesday. 

strong storms

We're keeping an eye on the system over night Tuesday because it does have the potential to be severe. 

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

