Dense fog this morning, clearing out in the evening before rainy start to the weekend

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travelers along Interstates 55, 57, and 24 should be alert to rapid changes in visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&