Democratic Sen. Warnock projected to win Georgia runoff against Walker

Weather Alert

...Locally Dense Fog Overnight... Fog was thickening once again tonight across the region. Dense fog was reported at several sites in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois as of 9 pm. Locally dense fog will likely form elsewhere across the region overnight, spreading from Missouri and Illinois southeast across west Kentucky and southwest Indiana. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less in some locales. Allow extra time to reach your destination. The fog may persist into the early morning hours of Wednesday.