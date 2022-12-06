Democratic Sen. Warnock projected to win Georgia runoff against Walker

 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Dense Fog Advisory covers all of
southeast Missouri, areas of southwest Illinois along and west
of Interstate 57, and far western Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

...Locally Dense Fog Overnight...

Fog was thickening once again tonight across the region. Dense fog
was reported at several sites in southeast Missouri and southwest
Illinois as of 9 pm.

Locally dense fog will likely form elsewhere across the region
overnight, spreading from Missouri and Illinois southeast across
west Kentucky and southwest Indiana. Visibility will be one
quarter mile or less in some locales.

Allow extra time to reach your destination. The fog may persist
into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.

With Warnock’s second runoff victory in as many years, Democrats will have a 51-49 Senate majority, gaining a seat from the current 50-50 split with John Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania. There will be divided government, however, with Republicans having narrowly flipped House control.

In last month’s election, Warnock led Walker by 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million cast, but fell short of the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff. Walker, a football legend who first gained fame at the University of Georgia and later in the NFL in the 1980s, was unable to overcome a bevy of damaging allegations, including claims that he paid for two former girlfriends’ abortions.

Democrats’ Georgia victory solidifies the state’s place as a Deep South battleground two years after Warnock and fellow Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff won 2021 runoffs that gave the party Senate control just months after Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate in 30 years to win Georgia. Voters returned Warnock to the Senate in the same cycle they reelected Republican Gov. Brian Kemp by a comfortable margin and chose an all-GOP slate of statewide constitutional officers.

“I’ll work with anyone to get things done for the people of Georgia,” Warnock, the state’s first Black senator, said throughout his campaign, a nod to the state’s historically conservative lean and his need to win over GOP-leaning independents and at least some moderate Republicans in a midterm election year.

Warnock, 53, paired that argument with an emphasis on his personal values, buoyed by his status as senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, where civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.

