Demand for laborers is up in southern Illinois as local unions search for new hires

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Industry experts and lawmakers believe a new river port coming to Cairo could transform the region. But with more than 500 construction jobs on the line, could a worker-shortage stall the project?
The Alexander-Cairo Port district signed a labor agreement with the American Federation of Labor last year. This guaranteed jobs for the project are given to local, Illinois Union Workers.
News 3 spoke with officials from Laborers Local 773 Secretary Treasurer Jack Skelcher. He says with an increase in both federal and state infrastructure projects, he has never seen a shortage in trades workers this large.
"This is middle of October and we're still getting phone calls needing help with contractors calling in wanting large numbers of laborers," says Skelcher. "I've been a member of this local for over 30 years and I've never seen the Local have to advertise for help wanted."
The state recently announced that nearly $3.5 million of the more than $40 million committed is already paid out for the project. No update has been given on when construction is to set begin.
Skelcher adds their Journeyman programs are open men and women, and those candidates without experience who are ready to commit to training. You can learn more on how to apply and their apprenticeship program here.