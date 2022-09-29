Delta Regional Authority awards $1.4 million to 6 communities, groups

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Local infrastructure, business development and workforce training programs received a boost Thursday.
The Delta Regional Authority awarded $1.4 million to 6 organizations or groups.
The goal is to boost economic development and improve the quality of life for southern Illinois communities.
The DRA awarded SIU Carbondale $357,000 to build a 1,600 sq. ft. regional freezer warehouse on campus. The building will be shared storage for agriculture and processed food products for organizations in 16 southern Illinois counties.
SIU Chancellor Austin Lane said this will allow local groups to better serve the community.
"Think about how critically important something like this now being here in our own back yard. It's going to give our folks the ability to not have to go 100 miles. And to do those things to help our businesses flourish and that is phenomenal," said Lane.
Other projects receiving grants include:
- Randolph County: $400,000 to upgrade an existing nursing home to create a 50 bed behavioral health center
- City of Vienna: $260,000 to make improvements to the industrial park to attract new businesses
- Shawneetown Port District: $180,000 to purchase a cargo loader ahead of new renovations
- City of Sesser: $143,000 to replace a water main
- Southeastern Illinois College: $130,000 to purchase equipment to expand their CDL training program