Deer in Christmas sweater wanders into Benton's Franklin Hospital

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Franklin Hospital in Benton received an unexpected guest on Monday.
A deer wearing a red Christmas sweater walked through the front sliding doors. The animal then went on to sniff the receptionist, went down the hall and spent about an hour with workers.
Law enforcement were called and held the deer until Pickle City Animal Oasis could arrive. The deer was then taken to the sanctuary.
Pickle City posted on Facebook the deer, named Duke, is very healthy. They have been in contact with IDNR as well as the woman who raised him. They all agreed on an outcome and Duke will soon be released on several acres of land.