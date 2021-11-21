Deer Fest returns to downtown Golconda

GOLCONDA, IL (WSIL) -- Pope County celebrates the return of its popular Deer Festival after having to cancel last year due to COVID-19.
The event kicks off deer hunting firearm season with music, food, and vendors. It attracts hundreds to downtown Golconda each year.
Veterans, First Responders and even Santa made their way down Main Street Saturday afternoon for a parade that delivered on its promise of "lots of candy."
Main Street Golconda president Nathan Ryder says it is great to see the community come together again and see the tradition continue.
"We want people to come to downtown Golconda and just have a good time, we want them to realize that we've got lots of businesses and restaurants here on Main Street," says Ryder. "Things have been busy the last week with all the hunters coming into town from out of state, we have a lot of local hunters who are out in the fields too right now, but we just want everyone to know Golconda is here, we have a lot of fun in Golconda and come visit Pope County."
The Second Firearm Deer Season will take place on December 2nd through December 5th.
Then the year ends with muzzleloaders.