Debt ceiling, national security on lawmakers minds ahead of Biden SOTU address

(WSIL) -- President Joe Biden is set to give his second State of the Union address of his term Tuesday night amid a backdrop of a divided U.S. Congress.
Biden is expected to tout the administration's accomplishments such as the latest jobs report which revealed the lowest unemployment rate since 1969, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
Biden signed both the first piece of federal gun legislation since the Clinton Administration and federal infrastructure law since President Frankllin D. Roosevelt according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton.
"[Biden passed] the most significant climate legislation in history," Dalton said. "This is a president who has gotten big things done and he's worked across the aisle to do it even though people said he couldn't."
Negotiations over raising the debt ceiling is also on Biden's plate, says Matt Lees, political science professor at Southeastern Illinois College.
The debt ceiling caps how much money the federal government can borrow through the treasury. The debt ceiling was raised to $31.4 Trillion last October.
"We reached that debt ceiling last week and he's going to use that speech tonight as a way of kind of framing the debate with Republicans," Lees said.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) said Monday that he wants to have negoations for a 'responsible debt limit increase'.
"[It] puts us on a path towards a balanced budget," McCarthy said. "It's the only place to start."
Talks of national security concerns reignited after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down over the weekend after cutting through the U.S.
On Monday, the Department of Defense confirmed that three similar incidences happened under the Trump Administration.
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) says he and other lawmakers will learn more in a future briefing.
"Remember, it wasn't the department of Defense or the administration that broke the news that this was happening. It happened because the U.S. citizens looked up and saw this thing moving across the sky," Bost said.
Lees compared the balloon to Sputnik I, the Soviet satellite that sparked the 1957 Space Race. The Chinese balloon of 2023 has become a symbol of China's growing power.
"This led to a number of people to recognize one thing is clear: China is our greatest rival on the world stage," Lees said.
Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a scheduled meeting with Chinese officials in the wake of the balloon's discovery. Dalton says Biden can't afford to escalate tensions with China.
"That is an important relationship. It's one that we need to ensure stays in a place of competition and not conflict," Dalton said.
President Biden's State of the Union Address airs on WSIL-TV Tuesday night at 8 p.m.