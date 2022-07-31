 Skip to main content
...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected this week...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected Monday through
Wednesday. Afternoon heat indices will reach 100 to 105 degrees
in southeast Missouri, most of southern Illinois and far west
Kentucky on Monday, and across the entire region Tuesday and
Wednesday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Death toll rises to 28 due to Kentucky floods; Governor Andy Beshear gives update

Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on his efforts to help eastern Kentucky recover from destructive flooding.

Governor Beshear announced that he is in the process of getting assistance from FEMA to help areas affected by the flooding. FEMA already aided Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, and Perry counties. As the process continues, Governor Beshear remains firm in helping victims of the disaster as much as he can. 

“We are still focused on meeting the immediate needs of providing food, water and shelter for thousands of our fellow Kentuckians who have been displaced by this catastrophic flood."

The Governor also announced that the death toll has risen to 28.

Gov. Beshear recently toured the areas affected by the flood with stops in Perry, Knot, and Letcher County. He says that 359 people have found shelter in 15 different facilities, as well as two state parks and campgrounds.

Police are actively looking for missing people. If you are looking for someone that may have been affected by the floods, below will be a list of police agencies you can contact.

For Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, or Leslie County, contact 606-435-6069

For Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd, or Pike County, contact 606-433-7711

For Jackson, Owsley, or Lee County, contact 859-623-2404

For Wolfe or Morgan County, contact 606-784-4127