Death toll rises to 28 due to Kentucky floods; Governor Andy Beshear gives update

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on his efforts to help eastern Kentucky recover from destructive flooding.
Governor Beshear announced that he is in the process of getting assistance from FEMA to help areas affected by the flooding. FEMA already aided Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, and Perry counties. As the process continues, Governor Beshear remains firm in helping victims of the disaster as much as he can.
“We are still focused on meeting the immediate needs of providing food, water and shelter for thousands of our fellow Kentuckians who have been displaced by this catastrophic flood."
The Governor also announced that the death toll has risen to 28.
Gov. Beshear recently toured the areas affected by the flood with stops in Perry, Knot, and Letcher County. He says that 359 people have found shelter in 15 different facilities, as well as two state parks and campgrounds.
Police are actively looking for missing people. If you are looking for someone that may have been affected by the floods, below will be a list of police agencies you can contact.
For Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, or Leslie County, contact 606-435-6069
For Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd, or Pike County, contact 606-433-7711
For Jackson, Owsley, or Lee County, contact 859-623-2404
For Wolfe or Morgan County, contact 606-784-4127