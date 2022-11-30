 Skip to main content
Death investigation underway in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A death investigation is underway by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. 

ON Tuesday around 2 p.m. deputies responded to 1221 Morning Glory Road for a report of a burglary in progress. 

When deputies arrived, they located a man with injuries. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in Carbondale where he was pronounced dead. 

The Sheriff's Office said this was not a random act. 

No other details were released. 

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or The Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

