Death investigation underway in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A death investigation is underway by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
ON Tuesday around 2 p.m. deputies responded to 1221 Morning Glory Road for a report of a burglary in progress.
When deputies arrived, they located a man with injuries. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in Carbondale where he was pronounced dead.
The Sheriff's Office said this was not a random act.
No other details were released.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or The Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).