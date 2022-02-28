 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death investigation underway in Jackson County

  • 0
Crime, police,
By Kenzie Dillow

DESOTO (WSIL) -- Authorities in Jackson County are investigating a weekend death.

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff's office was called to a DeSoto home for an alleged home invasion. 

Deputies say 33-year-old Jessica Trexler, of Pulaski, Illinois, was found dead inside the home. Trexler did not have permission to enter the home and deputies say she might have done so by force. 

A guest of the home, 25-year-old Jessica Palmer, was arrested for various charges for her involvement in the incident. 

The investigation is in its initial stages and is ongoing. 

The Jackson County Ambulance Service, Jackson County Coroner's Office and the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office have assisted in the case. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you