Death investigation underway in Jackson County

DESOTO (WSIL) -- Authorities in Jackson County are investigating a weekend death.
On Sunday, February 27, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff's office was called to a DeSoto home for an alleged home invasion.
Deputies say 33-year-old Jessica Trexler, of Pulaski, Illinois, was found dead inside the home. Trexler did not have permission to enter the home and deputies say she might have done so by force.
A guest of the home, 25-year-old Jessica Palmer, was arrested for various charges for her involvement in the incident.
The investigation is in its initial stages and is ongoing.
The Jackson County Ambulance Service, Jackson County Coroner's Office and the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office have assisted in the case.