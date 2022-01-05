 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches.
Locally 3 inches possible parts of west Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Death investigation underway in Carbondale

  • Updated
  • 0
News 3 Weve got you covered
By Mandy Robertson

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a Carbondale home. 

Carbondale police responded to the 1100 block of East College Street for a welfare check on a possible missing person. 

Officers checked the home and found the resident deceased inside. The cause of the death is not yet determined. 

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time ensure notifications can be made to family members. 

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you