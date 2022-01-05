Death investigation underway in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a Carbondale home.
Carbondale police responded to the 1100 block of East College Street for a welfare check on a possible missing person.
Officers checked the home and found the resident deceased inside. The cause of the death is not yet determined.
The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time ensure notifications can be made to family members.
The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.