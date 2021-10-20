You are the owner of this article.
Death investigation underway in Carbondale

By Kenzie Dillow

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale police are investigating after a man and his wife were found dead in their home. 

On October 18, just before 7 p.m. Carbondale officers responded to the 700 block of West Main Street in reference to a welfare check. 

Officers found Steven Lusk, 41, and his wife Montoya Moore, 40, dead.

The Jackson County Coroner’s Office was contacted and will conduct an investigation to determine cause of death. At this point in the investigation, it is believed to be an isolated incident with no risk to the public. 

Anyone with information about or the incident should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

The investigation is currently active and ongoing.

