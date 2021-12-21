You are the owner of this article.
Death investigation underway after inmate found unresponsive at Jackson County Jail

By Kenzie Dillow

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive and later died. 

On December 13, 2021 Jackson County Corrections deputies discovered 40-year-old Elizabeth Mumba, of Carbondale, unresponsive in a jail cell. 

Deputies, with the assistance of a staff nurse, began performing life saving measures while they waited on an ambulance. Mumba was taken to the hospital for continued care and died the next day. 

Mumba was the only occupant of her cell when she was discovered. 

A death investigation is being conducted by the Illinois State Police and the Jackson County Coroner's Office. 

