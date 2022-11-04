 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 45-55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Daylight Saving ends, clocks turn back one hour Sunday

  Updated
By Taylor Utzig

(WSIL) — Another sign that winter is right around the corner as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. 

Next Sunday, Nov. 6, clocks turn back one hour. 

The Illinois Senate passed Senate Bill 533 in November of 2019, which would make Daylight Saving Time the year-round standard time. The bill has not been brought up in the Illinois House.

Arizona and Hawaii do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

A few reminders this weekend from emergency personnel:

  • Change batteries in smoke detectors
  • Check expiration date
  • Test carbon monoxide alarms

And do you need help getting your body to adjust? Follow these tips:

  • Stick to a schedule
  • Don't take long naps
  • Avoid coffee and alcohol close to bed
  • Turn off screens earlier
  • Go to bed earlier/wake up earlier

