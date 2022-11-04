Daylight Saving ends, clocks turn back one hour Sunday

(WSIL) — Another sign that winter is right around the corner as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.
Next Sunday, Nov. 6, clocks turn back one hour.
The Illinois Senate passed Senate Bill 533 in November of 2019, which would make Daylight Saving Time the year-round standard time. The bill has not been brought up in the Illinois House.
Arizona and Hawaii do not observe Daylight Saving Time.
A few reminders this weekend from emergency personnel:
- Change batteries in smoke detectors
- Check expiration date
- Test carbon monoxide alarms
And do you need help getting your body to adjust? Follow these tips:
- Stick to a schedule
- Don't take long naps
- Avoid coffee and alcohol close to bed
- Turn off screens earlier
- Go to bed earlier/wake up earlier