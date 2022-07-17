Day 2 of UNITE music festival cancelled due to weather

ALTO PASS, IL (WSIL) -- Bald Knob Cross of Peace announced that day two of the UNITE at the Cross Music Festival will be cancelled due to the rainy conditions.
The announcement of the cancellation comes from a post made on the Cross's Facebook page, in which they express their disappointment that a day of fun was erased due to weather.
"We are grateful for your commitment to support the Cross and all of our efforts to UNITE people to experience the presence of God. We hope to see you back at the Cross real soon."