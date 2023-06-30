Dangerously hot this afternoon -- tracking more chances for severe weather

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
423 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WAYNE
WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

SPENCER               VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             CAPE GIRARDEAU        MISSISSIPPI
NEW MADRID            PERRY                 SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN,
ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG,
HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO,
MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO,
METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT,
PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from
110 to 118.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally along and southwest of a line from
the Marion Carbondale area, through Paducah, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity late this
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Dangerously hot this afternoon -- tracking more chances for severe weather

  • Updated
  • 0
heat index

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's another incredibly hot afternoon and evening across the region. Temperatures have climbed into the upper 90s, low 100s with heat indices even warmer than that. 

heat adv

We still have a Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 8 PM tonight so continue to take caution if you spend an extended period of time outdoors. 

storm threats

On top of the heat, we're continuing to track another round of possible severe weather into this evening. The biggest concern as far as threats go continue to be large ping-pong ball sized hail and strong winds around 70 mph. Flooding could also be an issue since we have been so dry lately. Overall tornado threat is fairly low. 

weekend forecast

As we go into this weekend, temperatures begin to cool but not by much. The severe threat is also sticking around. 

SPC tomorrow

The Storm Prediction Center recently upgraded almost our entire region to a 3 out of 5 Enhanced risk. Timing looks to be mainly after 1 PM so you may want a backup plan for your outdoor activities. Biggest hazard is again large hail, damaging winds and an isolated flash flood.

The question still remains on where exactly they'll form as tomorrow's temperatures are playing a big role in that and how long into the evening storms will stick around. 

temp outlook

If you're looking for some relief from the heat, it is on the way! We're tracking below average temperatures in the near future. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you