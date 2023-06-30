Dangerously hot this afternoon -- tracking more chances for severe weather

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's another incredibly hot afternoon and evening across the region. Temperatures have climbed into the upper 90s, low 100s with heat indices even warmer than that.
We still have a Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 8 PM tonight so continue to take caution if you spend an extended period of time outdoors.
On top of the heat, we're continuing to track another round of possible severe weather into this evening. The biggest concern as far as threats go continue to be large ping-pong ball sized hail and strong winds around 70 mph. Flooding could also be an issue since we have been so dry lately. Overall tornado threat is fairly low.
As we go into this weekend, temperatures begin to cool but not by much. The severe threat is also sticking around.
The Storm Prediction Center recently upgraded almost our entire region to a 3 out of 5 Enhanced risk. Timing looks to be mainly after 1 PM so you may want a backup plan for your outdoor activities. Biggest hazard is again large hail, damaging winds and an isolated flash flood.
The question still remains on where exactly they'll form as tomorrow's temperatures are playing a big role in that and how long into the evening storms will stick around.
If you're looking for some relief from the heat, it is on the way! We're tracking below average temperatures in the near future.